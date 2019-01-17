× Melissa Sandrone found not guilty by reason of mental health defect

WEST ALLIS — Melissa Sandrone, 45, was found not guilty by reason of mental health defect on Thursday, Jan. 17. Sandrone was accused of shooting the owner of M&M Motors in West Allis on March 10, 2018. She was charged with two counts of attempted first degree intentional homicide, use of a dangerous weapon. She pleaded no contest on Tuesday, Nov. 20.

The owner of M&M Motors was filling a tire with air when police say Sandrone pulled up in her Jeep, got out and shot him behind the vehicle. Witnesses say she turned with a smile on her face and drove away.

Surveillance video captured the tense moments:

Inside the dealership, people jumped into action. Customers can be seen in the video running to safety as help was called. The store owner was shot in the back and neck, but was awake.

Prosecutors say Sandrone may have developed a vendetta for the man she shot, believing he was responsible for a motorcycle crash she was in 14 years ago, but the owner said he did not recognize the woman who shot him.

Police say Sandrone fired shots at the worker who followed him.

Dashcam video shows police stopping Sandrone a short time later. They ordered her out of the vehicle and made the arrest.

Police discovered numerous weapons including an assault rifle, a machete, an ax, a shovel and a plastic tarp.