Milwaukee police: Statue of St. Francis knocked over at Basilica of St. Josaphat

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating vandalism at the Basilica of St. Josaphat on the city’s south side.

Officers responded to the Basilica around 3 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 12. A witness stated an unknown man knocked over the statue of St. Francis in a back hallway — and fled the Basilica.

Our grand Basilica was desecrated on Saturday. We pray for those responsible whose hearts and minds are darkened by hatred. Please pray an “Our Father” for them asking Jesus to shower them with graces for true Conversion. Statues can be repaired with glue. Souls need prayer. pic.twitter.com/9d8hIZYIml — Fr. John Clote, OFM Conv. (@john_clote) January 16, 2019

The above tweet by Fr. John Clote at the Basilica reads as follows:

“Our grand Basilica was desecrated on Saturday. We pray for those responsible whose hearts and minds are darkened by hatred. Please pray an “Our Father” for them asking Jesus to shower them with graces for true Conversion. Statues can be repaired with glue. Souls need prayer.”

Milwaukee police are seeking a suspect in this case.