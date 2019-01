MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday night, Jan. 16. It happened around 8 p.m. near 54th and Keefe.

Police say the victim, a 30-year-old man, was seated in his vehicle when another vehicle pulled alongside him and fired multiple gunshots.

The victim sustained a gunshot wound. The Milwaukee Fire Department treated the victim and transported him to a local hospital.

Milwaukee police continue to investigate the shooting.