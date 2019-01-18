Chilled to perfection: Ice bars are ready for action in Milwaukee’s Historic Third Ward

MILWAUKEE — To go along with the winter storm that will bring a fresh coat of snow to southeast Wisconsin, you can spend time outside at one of three ice bars in Milwaukee’s Historic Third Ward.

Ice bars are now set up outside The Wicked Hop, Cafe Benelux and the St. Paul Fish Company — all within steps of each other — at the intersection of St. Paul and Broadway.

PHOTO GALLERY

The ice sculptures are the work of master carver Max Zuletz from Franksville-based ice sculpture studio Art Below Zero. 50 blocks of ice weighing more than seven tons were used to construct The Wicked Hop’s outdoor ice bar. Specialty cocktails, beer and mixed drinks in iced tumblers, as well as hot cider and hot chocolate concoctions outside of the Wicked Hop with a portion of the proceeds being donated to the ALS Association of Wisconsin and Courage MKE to help LGBTQ+ youth.

The ice bars are ready just in time for the first Gallery Night of 2019 in the Historic Third Ward. It happens on Friday night, Jan. 18.