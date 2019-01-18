× Lucky player: $92K Badger 5 ticket sold in Green County

MADISON – One player matched all five numbers in Thursday’s Badger 5 drawing to win $92,000. The lucky ticket was sold in Green County and marks the game’s highest prize figure for an individual winner in 2019.

The winning numbers of 1, 20, 24, 29 and 31 came from a ticket purchased at Cash’s Old Smokey (1301 17th St.) in Monroe. As the winning retailer, the location will receive a $1,840 incentive based on two percent of the prize amount.

The winner has 180 days from the drawing date to claim their prize in person at the Lottery’s Madison office.