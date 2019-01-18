× Memorial to honor ‘Da Crusher’ in South Milwaukee gets OK, will feature granite turnbuckles

SOUTH MILWAUKEE — It’s official! A famous wrestler will be immortalized in his hometown of South Milwaukee.

The South Milwaukee Plan Commission has approved a memorial site for the one and only Reggie “Da Crusher” Lisowski. He was a three-time AWA heavyweight champion — and was inducted into the WCW Hall of Fame. Lisowski passed away in 2005.

The memorial will located at the corner of 11th and Milwaukee in South Milwaukee (near the train station). It will be shaped like a wrestling ring — with granite turnbuckles in the corners.

CLICK HERE to see the plan for the “wrestling ring” memorial

CLICK HERE to see the redevelopment plan for the memorial site

The memorial was paid for by various fundraisers — including donation jars set up in the area and a GoFundMe account.

“Da Crusher” memorial is expected to be unveiled in June.