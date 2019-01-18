× Operators of 9 Pizza Huts shut down due to licensing issues hope to reopen Friday night

MILWAUKEE — Nine Pizza Hut restaurants were shut down due to licensing issues in the City of Milwaukee. But the group that owns those restaurants is hopeful they will all be reopened for dinner on Friday night, Jan. 18.

The EYM Group acquired the Pizza Hut locations and filed food license applications with the City of Milwaukee in November to document the change in ownership. A news release from the group says, “While the team worked with the City over the past 8 weeks, on Wednesday the Milwaukee Health Department suddenly issued orders to close the locations without any prior notice.”

That news release goes on to say the following:

“Since yesterday (Thursday) morning our team has completed all application forms, paid $3,950 in license application fees, obtained Board of Zoning Appeals approval for the required Special Use Permits for two locations as required, scheduled and coordinated Health Department inspections at all locations, and scheduled coordinated Department of Neighborhood Services at all required locations. “EYM Group and the Davis & Kuelthau legal team are doing everything possible to work with the City to reopen all of the locations so that the loyal Pizza Hut customers can find their favorites for dinner tonight at all of the 9 neighborhood Pizza Huts.”