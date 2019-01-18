× Pilot injured in plane crash near County Road S in Sheboygan Co.

SHEBOYGAN COUNTY — Sheboygan County officials tell FOX6 News a pilot was injured after making an emergency landing in a small plane near Ida Lane and County Road S in the Town of Scott. The crash happened on Friday, Jan. 18.

The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office says they received a 911 call from the pilot around 3:22 p.m., explaining he lost power in his 1959 Piper Cub aircraft and attempted an emergency landing.

Officials say the pilot was injured upon landing and the aircraft damaged.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is investigation the crash along with the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office.