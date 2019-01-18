× Plea deal reached: James Ramsey-Guy pleads no contest in case involving inmate death

MILWAUKEE — In a deal with prosecutors, James Ramsey-Guy pleaded no contest on Friday, Jan. 18 to one misdemeanor count of obstructing an officer.

Ramsey-Guy is the now former correctional officer charged in connection with the death of Terrill Thomas, an inmate who died at the Milwaukee County Jail. He previously faced one count of abuse of residents of penal facilities. But in court on Friday, a plea deal was reached.

Terrill Thomas died in custody in April of 2016, when water was shut off in his cell. It was off for a week, and Thomas died of dehydration. His death was ruled a homicide.

Thomas was jailed after a shooting at Potawatomi Hotel & Casino. In custody, officials said he flooded his cell — prompting the order to turn off the water.

An official with the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office testified Thomas lost 10 percent of his body weight during the time he was locked in his cell with no water. He went without water for a week.

Two other now former staffers also face charges. Nancy Evans faces one felony count of misconduct in office-act/inconsistent duty, and a misdemeanor charge of resisting or obstructing an officer. She has a jury trial scheduled for February. Kashka Meadors was charged with felony abuse of residents of penal facilities. She pleaded no contest in October, and will be sentenced on Jan. 28. Evans is the former commander, and Meadors a former supervisor.

This is a developing story.