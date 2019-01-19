× 17-year-old shot while riding bike on Milwaukee’s north side

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened near 62nd and Carmel Friday night, Jan. 18.

According to officials, a 17-year-old boy was riding his bicycle when shots were fired close by. The boy was struck and suffered a gunshot wound that was not life-threatening. He was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Police are continuing to search for suspects and a motive behind the incident.