2 dead, 2 injured after accident in Sheboygan County

VILLAGE OF KOHLER, Wis. — Two people are dead and two others are injured after a crash in Sheboygan County late night Friday, Jan. 18.

According to officials, police and fire units were dispatched to I-43 southbound, just south of County Highway PP in the Village of Kohler regarding a one vehicle crash. A car heading south spun off the roadway and struck a tree.

Upon arrival, officers found the vehicle car contained four occupants. Two were pronounced dead at the scene, and the other two were injured.

The road was slippery and snow-covered during the crash, and authorities are working to determine the cause of the accident.