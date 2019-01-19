× National Weather Service: Snowfall totals for winter storm, January 18-19, 2019

MILWAUKEE — The National Weather Service (NWS) is collecting data from the winter storm that hit southeast Wisconsin starting on Friday, Jan. 18 and ending Saturday, Jan. 19. Below is a list of the running snowfall totals (in inches) in southeast Wisconsin.

CLICK HERE to view a snowfall totals map from the National Weather Service

NOTE: Totals will be updated as new data is gathered

Silver Lake, 8.5

Pell Lake, 8.2

Paddock Lake: 8.2

Burlington, 8

Oak Creek, 7

Lake Geneva, 7

Elkhorn, 7

Racine, 6.9

Kenosha, 6.5

Beloit, 6

Butler, 5.5

Sullivan, 5.2

Brown Deer, 5

Germantown, 5

Glendale, 4.9

St. Francis, 4.6

Wind Lake, 4.4

Big Bend, 4.4

Palmyra, 4.3

West Milwaukee, 4

Waterloo, 4

Pewaukee, 3.2

Browns Lake, 3.2

Merton, 2.8

Jackson, 2.5

Port Washington, 2.3

Waukesha, 1.8

Oconomowoc, 1.5

West Bend, 1.5

Belgium, 1.5

Sheboygan, 1