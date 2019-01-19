National Weather Service: Snowfall totals for winter storm, January 18-19, 2019
MILWAUKEE — The National Weather Service (NWS) is collecting data from the winter storm that hit southeast Wisconsin starting on Friday, Jan. 18 and ending Saturday, Jan. 19. Below is a list of the running snowfall totals (in inches) in southeast Wisconsin.
CLICK HERE to view a snowfall totals map from the National Weather Service
NOTE: Totals will be updated as new data is gathered
Silver Lake, 8.5
Pell Lake, 8.2
Paddock Lake: 8.2
Burlington, 8
Oak Creek, 7
Lake Geneva, 7
Elkhorn, 7
Racine, 6.9
Kenosha, 6.5
Beloit, 6
Butler, 5.5
Sullivan, 5.2
Brown Deer, 5
Germantown, 5
Glendale, 4.9
St. Francis, 4.6
Wind Lake, 4.4
Big Bend, 4.4
Palmyra, 4.3
West Milwaukee, 4
Waterloo, 4
Pewaukee, 3.2
Browns Lake, 3.2
Merton, 2.8
Jackson, 2.5
Port Washington, 2.3
Waukesha, 1.8
Oconomowoc, 1.5
West Bend, 1.5
Belgium, 1.5
Sheboygan, 1