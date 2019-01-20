Community comes together to raise money for Milwaukee firefighter who lost wife to cancer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- The community came together Sunday, Jan. 20 to help a Milwaukee firefighter and his family.

A benefit was held at the Milwaukee Firehouse Pub for the Rueda family.

Anthony Rueda lost his wife, Joanna, to cervical cancer. She was diagnosed five years ago.

On Sunday, everything was donated for the benefit, with hopes of easing the burden of medical expenses for the family. Anthony Rueda said not only would this help him and his family financially, but through the grieving process as well.

"To help show my boy's there's a lot of people behind them. This job is not just a job, it's a family. Any and every single person here, it shows that this is more than a family than anything in the world," said Anthony Rueda.

The event was organized by the groups "Ignite the Spirit MKE" and "Brew City Fools."

Those who could not make it to the event can donate online HERE. (Note: please type "Rueda Family Benefit" in notes.)

You can also donate to the Maximus and Jacob Rueda Fund:

Wells Fargo Bank

131 W. Layton Ave

Milwaukee, WI 53207