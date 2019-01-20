× Medical examiner investigates after 2 men collapsed shortly after removing snow

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County medical examiner is investigating the deaths of two men who collapsed shortly after removing snow.

The victims are a 59-year-old man and a 91-year-old man.

The medical examiner said the 59-year-old was shoveling on Sunday, and was found dead inside his home.

The 91-year-old was using a snowblower outside his home on Saturday, and was found dead inside his home on Sunday.

Autopsies have been scheduled.