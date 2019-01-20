× ‘Safe haven for people in need:’ Police install emergency locks in lobby at Grafton station

GRAFTON — The Grafton Police Department has set up a “safe haven” for people in need inside the Grafton police station.

According to a news release from the Grafton Police Department, it’s an effort to make law enforcement services available even if the lobby is temporarily not staffed and locked.

Emergency door locks were installed in the lobby’s vestibule that enable a person to lock the exterior doors and provide them with a safe haven. When a person presses the button to lock the doors, an automated message will be sent to the Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office’s Dispatch Center — notifying them of someone in need of assistance.

The person that has locked the door can open the door from the inside by pushing on the exit bar. Only authorized persons can open the door from the outside while the door is locked.

In the release, Grafton police noted that people should be aware that if the person exits by pushing on the exit bar on the door, they will not be able to get back in until the door locks have been deactivated. They said it’s strongly recommended that the person that has locked the door remain in the vestibule until the required emergency services have arrived.

A phone was also installed in the vestibule that connects directly to the Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office’s Dispatch Center. All a person has to do is pick up the phone and speak to the dispatcher to have the appropriate emergency services resources dispatched.