Convicted sex offender Jack Herman to be released in Waukesha on Tuesday

WAUKESHA — The Waukesha Police Department issued a news release on Monday, Jan. 21 to alert the public about the release of convicted sex offender Jack Herman on Tuesday, Jan. 22.

Herman, 48, was convicted in 1993 and again in 1994 for second degree sexual assault of a child, separate victims. He was 24 years old at the time of the incidents. Officials say Herman will be living at a residence in the 1100 block of E. Main St. in Waukesha — which is outside of the City of Waukesha Child Safety Zone.

Herman will be a life registrant with the sex offender registry — and has submitted to face-to-face registration with law enforcement. He is to have no unsupervised contact with minors, no taverns/bars/liquor stores, no contact with victims, and he is not to purchase/possess or consumer alcohol or illegal drugs.

Herman is described as a male, white, blue eyes, 5’10” tall and weighing 188 pounds. He has a shaved or “sandy” head as well as tattoos on his chest, upper left arm and lower left arm.

For more information on this sex offender or any other offender, you are encouraged to visit the Wisconsin Department of Corrections Sex Offender Registry.