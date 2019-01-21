‘Shine A Light on Addiction Week’ brings awareness to substance abuse in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE -- Nzinga Khalid from Milwaukee County Health & Human Services stopped by the Real Milwaukee studios on Monday, Jan. 21 to discuss substance abuse awareness and prevention in Milwaukee County. "Shine A Light on Addiction Week" is Jan. 22 through Jan. 27, and Khalid was sporting red during her appearance to highlight HHS's "Light and Unite Red" campaign.
"We are all about shattering the myths, and getting the facts in the hands of parents and teens," said Khalid. Khalid and the Real Milwaukee hosts participate in a substance abuse quiz -- and the answers may surprise you.
Why Red?
Red is the national color for substance abuse awareness.
Light & Unite Red is a community-wide prevention committee led by the Milwaukee County Behavioral Health Division (BHD). In 2018, nearly 50 community organizations, surrounding health departments, high schools, libraries and government entities are working together to shine a spotlight on the dangers of substance use and to unite our community to engage in prevention, encourage treatment and support recovery throughout the year.