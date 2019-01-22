Dashcam: Fond du Lac Co. deputy nearly struck by driver who lost control in snowy conditions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FOND DU LAC -- Scary video of a driver losing control on a slippery highway and nearly hitting a Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office deputy, prompted a warning for motorists to "SLOW DOWN" in wintry conditions.

According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, Deputy Jason Fabry was assisting a driver who slid into the ditch when an oncoming motorist lost control and nearly struck Fabry as he walked back to the highway.

"This spinout could have been deadly for Deputy Fabry, or for an oncoming vehicle."

Fond du Lac County officials say the incident serves as an example of people driving too fast for conditions which puts lives at risk.

"This is an all too common event that just happened to be captured by a squad camera," a Facebook post reads. "Please SLOW DOWN, give yourself EXTRA TIME to make it to your destination, and DRIVE SAFE, especially around emergency vehicles. Our lives depend on it!"

Some winter driving tips: slow down, use your headlights and leave more space between you and the driver ahead of you.

