× DPW overnight snow removal operation in effect, street parking impacted

MILWAUKEE — The City of Milwaukee Department of Public Works (DPW) has called for an overnight snow clearing operation for the entire city for Tuesday, Jan. 22 and Wednesday, Jan. 23. This will help ensure that DPW crews can access as much of the street as possible to clear ice and snow.

Residents who had garbage or recycling containers normally scheduled for Tuesday or Wednesday are to place their containers at the curb Thursday, Jan. 24 until they have been picked up. Tuesday automated routes, however, will continue until the end of the shift. No garbage/recycling collection will take place Wednesday.

All residents who park overnight on a Milwaukee street must move their vehicles to the EVEN numbered side of the street by 11 p.m. on Tuesday evening, Jan. 22 through 6 a.m. on Wednesday morning. Residents must then move their vehicles again on Wednesday, Jan. 23 by 11 p.m. to the ODD numbered side of the street through Thursday morning, Jan. 23.

City residents are reminded that the posted street sign takes precedence in all areas of the city. Please read the street signs on the block/in the neighborhood for winter parking instructions BEFORE YOU PARK. As not all winter parking rules are posted, residents should also check for parking restrictions at milwaukee.gov/winterregs. Residents can also call 414-286-CITY (-2489).

DPW officials say parked vehicles should not impede the flow of traffic in the travel lane. This includes both the streetcar route and other city roadways. If a vehicle cannot be properly parked flush to the curb and out of the flow of traffic, whether due to snow or otherwise, DPW discourages individuals from parking in that spot and reserve the right to ticket and tow.

Designated Milwaukee Public Schools lots will be available for off-street parking beginning Tuesday Jan. 22 beginning at 7 p.m. This parking option is designed to assist residents who live in congested parking areas to find overnight parking from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. All vehicles must be moved from MPS lots by 7 a.m. the following morning or they may be subject to ticketing and towing.

For a list of school parking lot locations, go to milwaukee.gov/snowparking.

Residents are encouraged to sign up to receive a Winter Parking Alert via a text message and/or email message which serve to notify them that a DPW operation has been called, and that vehicles must be moved accordingly.

To sign up for either or both alerts, go to milwaukee.gov/enotify or call 414-286-CITY for assistance.