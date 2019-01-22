Hotdogger wanted: Oscar Mayer looking for next Wienermobile driver

VERONA, Wis. — Hot dog! Oscar Mayer has an opportunity you may have an appetite for.

The iconic “Wienermobile” fleet is in need a driver — where you’ll be known as a “Hotdogger.”

Do you dream in ketchup and mustard? You might be missing out on your next calling: to be an Oscar Mayer Hotdogger! Apply now for the opportunity to create memories you'll relish for a lifetime. Visit https://t.co/j6t6kbL2IO for more details. pic.twitter.com/aIWgs7rpdW — Oscar Mayer (@oscarmayer) December 19, 2018

Oscar Mayer is taking applications for hotdoggers to be on the team making stops while traveling across the country.

The one-year position, which begins in June, is looking for candidates with a BA or a BS, preferably in public relations, communications, journalism, advertising or marketing. Applicants must be outgoing, enthusiastic, friendly and creative.

The deadline to apply is Jan. 31. CLICK HERE for more information.