‘Ice canoes,’ volcano-like snow and ice piles, form along Lake Michigan

MILWAUKEE — The wonders of winter have returned, thanks to significant snowfall and more seasonal temperatures.

FOX6 News on Tuesday, Jan. 22 got a look at some so-called “ice canoes” (think volcanoes, but made out of snow/ice) along the shore of Lake Michigan.

The “ice canoes” formed near the Schlitz Audubon Nature Center.

As the name suggests, they can even “erupt,” with water or ice coming up from the lake sloshing underneath.

 