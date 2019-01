MILWAUKEE — It’s not something you see every day — and it’s worth a few moments of your time to check it out.

Below is a tweet from Fiserv Forum sent out on Tuesday, Jan. 22 that shows a time-lapse — as crews changed the interior of the arena from the Monster Jam show to the Marquette Golden Eagles game this past weekend. Enjoy!

From dirt to our MU court in just a few hours…this is incredible!! pic.twitter.com/NT6Swsp1pA — Fiserv Forum (@FiservForum) January 22, 2019