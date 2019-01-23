Get a sneak peek inside Good City Brewing, Fiserv Forum’s newest entertainment block space

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- It's part of a major plan to transform the area around Fiserv Forum; an entertainment block where people can grab a drink before events. The first tenant -- Good City Brewing -- opened their doors on Wednesday, Jan. 23 and FOX6 News got a sneak peek.

"It's really a new entertainment hub for downtown Milwaukee," said Dan Katt, Good City Brewing co-founder.

Steps across the plaza from Fiserv Forum, the new Good City Brewing has a space for eating and a taproom with 32 taps. It's designed with open views and access to the plaza outside its doors.

"All of the entertainment venues including us will sort of spill out and share this space together," Katt said.

There's 6,000-square-feet downstairs, an open kitchen and seating for 200. Plus, a small brewing system for new beers.

By opening its doors, the first tenant of the new downtown entertainment block is playing a part in the Milwaukee Bucks' vision for activating the area.

During basketball season and outside it.

"We kind of are getting our planning down to a 365-day calendar," said Katt.

Upstairs, another 7,000-square-feet is already being booked for weddings and events, and a patio overlooking the arena.

Inside the Good City Commons, up on the second floor, they'll have a mobile beer garden after every Bucks game starting Friday, Jan. 25.

Good City Brewing will eventually be joined by a "Drink Wisconsinbly" pub and merchandise shop, and punch bowl social, a bar and arcade and other yet unannounced tenants.

"There's been three announced I don't know if it's my place to say who else," said Katt.

There will be a few soft openings throughout the next couple of weeks, with beer service and limited hours. Good City Brewing plans to have the kitchen open with extended hours by February, and there will be a big grand opening party the weekend of Feb. 22.

