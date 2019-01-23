× National Weather Service: Snowfall totals for winter storm, January 22-23, 2019

MILWAUKEE — The National Weather Service (NWS) is collecting data from official weather watchers — as the second winter storm of 2019 hits southeast Wisconsin. Officials are tracking snow totals from Tuesday, Jan. 22 through Wednesday, Jan. 23. Below is a list of the running snowfall totals (in inches) in southeast Wisconsin.

CLICK HERE to view a snowfall totals map from the National Weather Service

NOTE: Totals are updated as new data is gathered

Pewaukee, 6.7

Dousman, 6.5

Waukesha, 6

Fond du Lac, 6

Beaver Dam, 6

Waterloo, 5.6

Delavan, 5.2

Mukwonago, 5.1

Mequon, 5.1

Rochester, 5

Newburg, 5

Glendale, 5

Eagle, 4.7

Germantown, 4.7

Paddock Lake, 4.6

Elkhorn, 4.5

Brown Deer, 4.5

South Milwaukee, 4.5

New Berlin, 4.5

Big Bend, 4.3

Watertown, 4.2

Lake Geneva, 4.2

Browns Lake, 4.1

West Allis, 4

Wauwatosa, 4

Grafton, 4

Hartford, 4

West Bend, 4

Butler, 4

Union Grove, 4

East Troy, 4

Lake Mills, 4

Merton, 4

Random Lake, 3.9

Oconomowoc, 3.8

Jefferson, 3.8

Franksville, 3.8

Sheboygan, 3.8

Slinger, 3.7

St. Francis, 3.7

Reeseville, 3.7

Walworth, 3.6

Greendale, 3.6

Saukville, 3.5

Theresa, 3.5

Franklin, 3.5

Jackson, 3.5

Racine, 3.5

Waterford, 3.5

Pleasant Prairie, 3.3

Port Washington, 3.2

Waukesha, 3

Johnson Creek, 3

Hubertus, 3

Cedarburg, 3

Kenosha, 2.8

Milwaukee, 2.5

Kewaskum, 2.5

Sullivan, 2.1

Sussex, 2

Howards Grove, 2

Belgium, 2