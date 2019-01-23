Woman who said she ‘felt fine to drive’ before prosecutors say she crashed into squad, tow truck pleads not guilty

KENOSHA COUNTY — A woman accused of crashing into a Wisconsin State Patrol trooper’s squad and a tow truck while driving drunk with three children in the vehicle has pleaded not guilty.

Yessica Trevino, 31, entered the plea Wednesday, Jan. 23 in court in Kenosha County.

Trevino faces nine charges and multiple citations in connection with the crash. The charges are as follows:

Knowingly operating without a valid license, causing great bodily harm

Possession of THC

Injury by intoxicated use of a vehicle

Neglecting a child, consequence is great bodily harm — three counts

OWI, causing injury (passenger under the age of 16) — three counts

The crash happened in Dec. 2 on I-94 near the Illinois border.

Emergency vehicles were at the scene of another crash, when the vehicle prosecutors said was driven by Trevino swerved into them. A trooper and tow truck driver were hurt, along with Trevino and the three children, ages approximately 1, 3 and 11 in her vehicle.

Prosecutors said Trevino had opened cans of alcoholic beverages in her vehicle, along with a pill bottle containing a substance that was determined to be marijuana.

A criminal complaint said Trevino admitted she’s never had a valid license. She said she was headed from her home in Fond du Lac to her brother’s home in Waukegan, Illinois. She said she had two glasses of wine before leaving, but said “she felt fine to drive.” She said the empty cans belonged to someone else, and the marijuana belonged to her mother.