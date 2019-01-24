× Brett Eldredge, Happy Together Tour, for King & Country added to State Fair lineup

WEST ALLIS –Wisconsin State Fair officials announce Thursday, Jan. 24 three additional acts for the Main Stage presented by Potawatomi Hotel & Casino during this year’s Fair.

Country crooner Brett Eldredge will make a stop at the Main Stage on Saturday, Aug. 3. All track level tickets for Brett Eldredge will be general admission, with reserved seating beginning in the lower grandstand. Tickets are $45 and $35.

The Happy Together Tour will return to the Main Stage for a tenth anniversary celebration on Sunday, Aug. 4. This year’s lineup features The Turtles, Chuck Negron formerly of Three Dog Night, Gary Puckett & The Union Gap, The Buckinghams, The Classics IV and The Cowsills.

All seating for this show is reserved. Tickets are $39 and $29.

Christian-pop duo for King & Country are also back at the Main Stage on Monday, Aug. 5, following a performance at the 2017 Wisconsin State Fair.

Christian rock artist Zach Williams will open the 7 p.m. show, performing songs off his Grammy-winning 2018 release Chain Breaker. All seating for this show is reserved, and tickets will be $39 and $29.

Tickets for all shows go ON SALE FRIDAY, Feb. 1 at 9 A.M. at WiStateFair.com and the State Fair Ticket Office. Print-at-home and mail-order options are available online, and service fees will apply.

The Ticket Office is located at 7722 W. Greenfield Ave. in West Allis and is open Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. All Main Stage tickets INCLUDE FAIR ADMISSION when purchased prior to entering the Fair Park.

The Wisconsin State Fair, presented by U.S. Cellular, will take place Thursday, Aug. 1 – Sunday, Aug. 11.