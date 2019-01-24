Jacob Paradinovich pleads not guilty, bound over for trial in stabbing death

MILWAUKEE — Jacob Paradinovich, the man charged in connection with the stabbing death of Timothy Theis, pleaded not guilty and was bound over for trial on Thursday, Jan. 24. He faces a charge of second degree reckless homicide, use of a dangerous weapon.

According to West Allis police, Paradinovich and Theis were traveling together in a vehicle near 80th and National on Thursday, Jan. 10 when they were involved in an altercation. Officials said Paradinovich pulled the vehicle over — and both men stepped out of the vehicle. During that physical altercation, officials said Paradinovich “armed himself with a knife and stabbed (Theis) in the head.”

According to a criminal complaint, Paradinovich gave Theis a ride home and became involved in an argument while inside the car. When the men arrived at Theis’ apartment, Paradinovich says Theis began to kick his car door. Paradinovich then got out of the car and began arguing with Theis. Paradinovich said that during the argument, Theis punched him, which led Paradinovich to pull out his knife. Paradinovich said that he was aiming for the tendons of the shoulder in order to disable Theis’ arm, but he had missed his target and accidentally struck Theis in the head.

Paradinovich called 911 and attempted to help Theis prior to first responders arriving on the scene, officials said. Theis later died from his injuries.

In a statement, Paradinovich acknowledged that Theis was unarmed throughout the entire incident. He also said he knew Theis was drunk. The criminal complaint says Paradinovich and Theis had been in a relationship in the past, but Paradinovich ended the relationship after he moved out of state. Paradinovich saw Theis multiple times after moving back to Milwaukee.