‘Just doing my part:’ Man in truck pulled over helps save MPD officer’s life after hit-and-run

MILWAUKEE -- Quick actions from a group of people pulled over for a broken taillight help save the life of an officer with the Milwaukee Police Department.

Monday night, Jan. 21 Officer Alberto Figueroa was conducting the stop near 24th and Capitol, when a car slammed into him. The people he had just pulled over for a broken taillight quickly came to his rescue.

Surveillance video shows the chaotic moment when Officer Figueroa was hit.

"He definitely was going upwards of 60 miles-per-hour," said Charles Page, helped save injured officer.

Charles Page witnessed the car slam into Figueroa from the passenger side of the truck he was in.

"We were pulled over for a burned out taillight," said Page.

Page says everything happened in a flash.

"Almost looked like he swerved to hit him intentionally. The officer just disappeared. It took a second for it to register," Page said.

The surveillance video shows the 30-year-old jump out of the truck, sprint and pull the injured officer to safety.

"I dragged him by his belt loop and his vest. I dragged him as far away from traffic as I could," Page said.

As others called for help, Page checked for a pulse. Finding nothing, he began performing CPR.

"I didn't even take the time to unbutton. I ripped his shirt open, ripped his vest open," said Page.

Officer Figueroa fought and survived, suffering severe injuries to the lower half of his body.

Milwaukee police say the actions of everyone at the scene helped saved his life.

"I was just doing my part. You know what I mean? Doing what I would hope many others would do in a situation like that," said Page.

Police have suspects in custody. Officer Figueroa has undergone at least two surgeries since the crash. Page says he hopes to meet the officer he helped save.