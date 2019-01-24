Milwaukee police: When temps turn bitterly cold, do not leave your car running while unattended

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) tweeted on Thursday, Jan. 24 a reminder to people who own vehicles.

When the temperatures turn bitterly cold, you might think it is a good idea to step outside, fire up your car and let it warm up for a few minutes while you wait inside your home. But officials say it is a violation of city ordinance to leave your vehicle running while unattended.

Did you know that leaving your vehicle running in a public place while unattended is a violation of our City Ordinance? Watch as Milwaukee Police Sergeant Sheronda Grant provide you with reasons why you shouldn't leave your car running. pic.twitter.com/s43BgqYbgT — Milwaukee Police (@MilwaukeePolice) January 24, 2019

Not only is the practice of leaving your vehicle unattended a violation of city ordinance, it is also an easy way for thieves to steal your vehicle.

“The last thing we want is for you to be stranded and for someone else, other than you, to drive off in your car,” said Sgt. Sheronda Grant in the Twitter video posted by MPD.