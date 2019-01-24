× MU Law poll: Voters willing to increase school spending, but not gas taxes or fees

MILWAUKEE — The first Marquette Law School poll since the election was released on Thursday, Jan. 24 — and it shows 48 percent of respondents think Wisconsin should withdraw from a lawsuit seeking to overturn the Affordable Care Act (ACA). 42 percent say the state should stick with the suit.

In a series of tweets, Poll Director Charles Franklin indicated views on the ACA lawsuit divide sharply on partisan lines. 75 percent of Republicans say the state should continue the suit — and only 11 percent of Democrats believe the suit should continue forward.

81% of Dems want state to withdraw from ACA suit, only 20% of Repubs say that. #mulawpoll — MULawPoll (@MULawPoll) January 24, 2019

On Medicaid expansion with federal funds, the poll shows 43 percent of Republicans are in favor of the idea — while 88 percent of Democrats back the idea.

Among independents, 55% support Medicaid expansion, 28% oppose expansion. #mulawpoll — MULawPoll (@MULawPoll) January 24, 2019

On a separate issue, respondents were asked which they would prefer — increased spending on K-12 public schools or reducing property taxes. Overall, 55 percent say increase spending on the school — 39 percent say they would prefer reduced property taxes.

The poll also shows voters are reluctant to raise taxes and fees for roads and highways. The poll shows 52 percent prefer to keep gas taxes and fees where they are — while 42 percent favor increasing both.

Among Republicans, 69% oppose gas tax increases, while 27% favor that. Among Democrats, 58% favor gas tax increases, 36% oppose. #mulawpoll — MULawPoll (@MULawPoll) January 24, 2019

The margin of error on this latest poll is +/- 3.9 percentage points for the full sample — and +/- 5.5 points for some issue questions asked to half the sample.

