Woman dies after being found trapped under vehicle in parking structure

MILWAUKEE — A death investigation is underway after a woman was found trapped under a vehicle in a parking structure at Froedtert Memorial Hospital Friday morning, Jan. 25.

According to the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to the parking structure around 3:45 a.m. for reports of a person trapped under a vehicle.

Upon arrival, they found an unconscious woman trapped under a vehicle bleeding from the head. Official say the woman had a weak pulse and was frozen to the ground. The vehicle was crashed into a wall of the parking structure and had moderate damage.

There were no occupants inside the vehicle.

Wauwatosa Fire Department responded and began attempting to free the woman. She was transported to trauma — where she was pronounced dead at 4:21 a.m.

At this point in the investigation, officials say the woman has not been identified.