Fulfill your fitness resolutions while helping Wisconsin kids at the same time

MEQUON -- This weekend only, fulfill your fitness resolutions and help Wisconsin kids at the same time. Kasey spent the morning at Burn Boot Camp in Mequon -- where "Burn 4 Wishes" is taking place Saturday, Jan. 26.

About Burn Boot Camp (website)

Burn Boot Camp, founded by husband and wife Devan and Morgan Kline, was always meant to be more than just a gym. Purpose and passion are the building blocks of this organization, and those characteristics make it the inspirational business it’s known as today. Devan and Morgan were both raised in the heart of Battle Creek, Michigan. They first met in sixth grade and instantly became childhood sweethearts.

After Morgan graduated from college, she moved to Naples, Florida, to elevate her marketing career. Meanwhile, Devan was signed to a professional baseball contract with the San Francisco Giants, traveling the country to follow his dream of becoming a professional athlete. Throughout his career with the Giants, Devan spent most of his time living with host families while he was on the road. It was a revelation for him to observe how the average family functions, for a broken home was all he knew. For over six years, Devan took the time to assist his host families with their health, nutrition and overall fitness. These moments did not instantaneously breed an “a-ha” moment for Devan, but they would eventually become his inspiration for changing lives all over the world. After being released from the Giants, Devan headed to Naples to be with Morgan. While she was excelling in the food marketing industry, Devan began his life’s work as a Certified Personal Trainer. With his host families in mind, he started a women’s-only boot camp called Lightning 900—Burn 900 Calories Lightning Fast. It quickly became the most popular fitness program in Naples and further shaped what Burn Boot Camp would ultimately become.

