‘Should be a lot better:’ Milwaukee travelers rejoice after government shutdown ends

MILWAUKEE -- At New York's LaGuardia Airport, officials issued a complete ground stop Friday morning, Jan. 25. Incoming flights weren't allowed to land for about an hour. The shortage in air traffic controllers at LaGuardia were causing delays in takeoffs and affecting travelers all over, including flights in and out of Milwaukee.

A spokeswoman for General Mitchell International Airport said five flights were delayed heading to or from LaGuardia, where there was staff shortages for up to two and a half hours. Travelers in Milwaukee said they also noticed longer security lines and less TSA workers -- and they're relieved the government is re-opening.

"I'm glad the government is opened now, because I think the air traffic controllers is a key part of our industry and keeping people safe and flying safe," said Bob Hallas, Milwaukee.

Multiple travelers agreed the re-opening of the government will make traveling a little less stressful.

"Having more agents present might make more gates open and easier to get through," said Scott Smith, Dallas. "It should be a lot better."