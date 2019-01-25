‘Turn yourself in:’ US Marshals need help to track down Mack Cross

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- It’s a case without resolution -- one that stems from a drug deal in August 2016. Now, U.S. Marshals are taking on the task of tracking down 26-year-old Mack Cross.

"Mack Cross is wanted for armed robbery, party to a crime," the Deputy U.S. Marshal on the case said. "There was a drug deal that was supposed to happen."

Prosecutors say the victim in this case went to 26th and Medford. He was trying to purchase cocaine and a set of pills from Cross. The victim was told to "wait for another individual." But something did not feel right. The victim wanted to leave, but was told "No man. He's coming."

The victim tried to leave when he was struck in the back of the head by Cross. Then an unknown person in a masked arrived. A struggle broke out between the victim and the unknown person. The victim ended up shot in the chest. He survived.

"This did happen over two years ago now. We really want to get him off the streets and get this taken care of," the deputy said.

Cross has been on the run since. Authorities say the charges filed against him are serious.

"Cross doesn't have a big history. This would be his first felony charge," the deputy said.

Cross' last known ties to Milwaukee are near 60th and Keefe. Because of the allegations, the U.S. Marshals consider Cross armed and dangerous. They are asking for tips from the public on his whereabouts.

"If you know anything about Mr. Cross, call and let us know," the deputy said.

Agents say they will not stop looking until they find him.

"Turn yourself in. Get this taken care of. You don’t have a big history. Get this done and over with," the deputy said.