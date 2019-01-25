LIVE: President Trump to make announcement on partial government shutdown
US comedian Kevin Barnett died in Mexican city of Tijuana

BROOKLYN, NY - MAY 31: Comedian Kevin Barnett performs onstage at the Vulture Festival Presents: Comedy Night at The Bell House on May 31, 2015 in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for New York Magazine)

MEXICO CITY — The U.S. State Department has confirmed that American comedian Kevin Barnett has died in the Mexican border city of Tijuana.

The department did not give any cause of death and declined to make any further comment out of respect for the family.

On Sunday, Barnett posted an Instagram photo of himself standing on a street in Mexico wearing a poncho he said bought to keep warm.

The entertainment news site E! News reported Barnett died of a hemorrhage due to pancreatitis.

Barnett starred in the Fox sitcom “Rel.”