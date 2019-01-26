Get wild this Valentine’s Day at the Racine Zoo

RACINE -- Take a walk on the wild side this Valentine's Day at the Racine Zoo. Animal lovers are invited to snuggle up with their sweetheart at the zoo's Animal Amore event, a delicious dinner alongside an educational, critter-conscious presentation.
About Animal Amore (website)
Show your special someone something a little different for Valentine's Day! Join us at the Zoo for our own take on this day of love and romance. It's guaranteed to be a fun and festive evening for all!
Your romantic evening will include:
- Refreshing champange
- Open bar
- Delicious appetizers
- Exciting raffle
- Exceptional dinner
- Special presentation on wild animal love (and how it's similar -- or not -- to our own lives)