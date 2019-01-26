Winter storm warning for all of SE Wisconsin from 9 p.m. Sunday – 6 p.m. Monday

Get wild this Valentine’s Day at the Racine Zoo

Posted 2:15 pm, January 26, 2019, by

RACINE -- Take a walk on the wild side this Valentine's Day at the Racine Zoo. Animal lovers are invited to snuggle up with their sweetheart at the zoo's Animal Amore event, a delicious dinner alongside an educational, critter-conscious presentation.

About Animal Amore (website) 

Show your special someone something a little different for Valentine's Day! Join us at the Zoo for our own take on this day of love and romance. It's guaranteed to be a fun and festive evening for all!

Your romantic evening will include:

  • Refreshing champange
  • Open bar
  • Delicious appetizers
  • Exciting raffle
  • Exceptional dinner
  • Special presentation on wild animal love (and how it's similar -- or not -- to our own lives)