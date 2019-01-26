× Milwaukee Admirals offense comes alive in 8-2 route of Manitoba Moose

MILWAUKEE — Less than 24 hours after being shutout, the Admirals offense exploded for eight goals in a 8-2 rout of the Manitoba Moose on Saturday afternoon, Jan. 26. Eeli Tolvanen and Emil Pettersson each scored twice as the Admirals set a new season-high for goals in a game.

The game was the first time Milwaukee had scored eight or more since beating Texas 9-1 on December 17, 2016. The Admirals saw 14 different players find their way onto the score sheet, including Tyler Gaudet (1g-1a), Tolvanen (2g), Jeremy Gregoire (1g-1a), Cole Schneider (2a), Pettersson (2g-1a), and Alex Carrier (2a) all notched multi-point efforts.

Tolvanen was the only player to score in a relatively calm first period. He completed a pretty tic-tac-toe power-play goal for his sixth of the season with eight minutes left in the opening stanza to put the Ads up 1-0.

Milwaukee’s offense opened up in the second, scoring four times beginning with Tolvanen second of the game just 1:20 into the frame. Just over three minutes later Joe Pendenza deflected a Tyler Gaudet shot past Manitoba goalie Ken Appleby for a 3-0 lead. After Chris Collins got Manitoba on the board, Emil Petterson struck twice for Milwaukee in a 4:18 timeframe and Milwaukee was up 5-1 after two.

The offense continued in the third for both teams. Logan Shaw started the scoring for Manitoba with a shorty 44 seconds into the final frame. It was the first shorthanded goal the Ads have allowed this season. Jeremy Gregoire, Tyler Gaudet, and Yakov Trenin all would light the lamp as the Admirals cruised to the win.

Tom McCollum earned the win in net for the Admirals, stopped 25 of 27 shots he faced.

The Admirals will break for the AHL All-Star Classic Sunday and Monday before returning to action next Friday, Feb. 1 when they host the Moose in game four of their franchise record-tying nine-game homestand.