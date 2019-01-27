Hospital officials ID nurse practitioner who passed away at Froedtert; her death ruled a homicide

WAUWATOSA — Froedtert Hospital officials on Sunday, Jan 27 identified the nurse practitioner who died at the hospital Friday, Jan. 25 after she was found trapped under a vehicle in a parking structure at the hospital. Her death was ruled a homicide, and a 27-year-old man was arrested.

Below is a statement issued by Froedtert officials Sunday:

“It is with immense sadness that we share with you that the individual who passed away on Jan. 25 was Carlie Beaudin, a nurse practitioner in the Department of Medicine – Division of Hematology and Oncology at the Medical College of Wisconsin and Froedtert Hospital. The MCW and Froedtert community is heartbroken by this tragic loss, and we extend our thoughts and prayers to her family, friends and co-workers during this difficult time.

Carlie had a tremendous impact across the campus for more than a decade as part of the Froedtert & MCW family. She was a respected and loyal employee of the Medical College of Wisconsin since 2014 and Froedtert Hospital from 2007-2014. Her presence was felt by all who knew her, providing both warmth and strength to patients as well as mentorship to new advanced practice providers (APPs) and nurses. We ask for the community to respect the privacy of her family and co-workers as they grieve this tragedy.

We continue to work closely with law enforcement and remain vigilant about the emotional and physical safety of every person who works or studies at, is cared for by, or visits our campuses, clinics and hospitals. We have enhanced security measures to ensure a safe environment.

As this is an ongoing active investigation, any additional questions must be directed to the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office.”