‘For now, it’s fun:’ Some in Milwaukee try to embrace another winter storm

MILWAUKEE — Several more inches of snow that fell starting Sunday night, Jan. 27 and continued Monday piled on top of the several inches already on the ground in Milwaukee.

A FOX6 News crew on scene near Lake Michigan reported a lot of blowing and drifting Monday afternoon.

Significant storms in January left behind huge mounts of snow, and made parking close to impossible, but still, some were trying to make the most of it.

Mike Dries took his dog for a walk, with snow still falling on Monday.

“Right now, it’s sort of pretty. I may regret it in a day or two and say ‘this is just another miserable Wisconsin winter,’ but for now, it’s fun,” said Dries.

Many said they were worried about the bitterly cold temperatures moving in after the storm, with wind chills set to dip into the 20s and 30s below zero. It’ll be even colder Wednesday morning, with wind chills in the 40s and 50s below zero and a high temperature of -12.

