‘I feel terrible’: Mom accidentally donates son’s mug filled with $6,500 to Goodwill

CONYERS, Ga. – A mother in Atlanta is frantically searching for a travel mug that she donated to Goodwill – because unbeknownst to her, it had $6,500 of her son’s money inside.

Lindsay Preiss recently donated her son, Devon Silvey’s, childhood souvenir. She later learned that he had sold his car for cash and stashed the $6,500 inside, WSB-TV reports.

“I feel like the worst mom in the world,” she said. “I mean, I feel terrible.”

The mug is yellow with a Mickey Mouse sticker.

Silvey said that he sold his car last Sunday, when banks were closed. He is in the process of moving and didn’t want to leave the cash in his car. So he stashed it in the mug and put the mug in a cabinet.

A few days later, Preiss added it to the Goodwill bin.

“At first I thought it was a joke or a prank or something like that,” Silvey told WSB. “She thought I was upset about the mug being gone, which, I miss the mug as well, but what was inside was a little more important.”

They immediately contacted the Goodwill, where workers searched surveillance footage. The mug had been priced and thrown into a bin to be put onto the shelves. They assume from there, someone purchased the mug.

“We would be very, very thankful if you brought it back,” Preiss said. “I’m just asking someone to please have it in your heart to do the right thing and give it back.”

The family is offering a monetary reward to the person who returns the mug with the cash inside.