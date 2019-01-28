Nurse killed at Froedtert was an accomplished singer who ‘would come to Bel Canto to have her soul fed’

WAUWATOSA — Carlie Beaudin, the 33-year-old Greendale nurse practitioner who died at Froedtert Hospital Friday, Jan. 25 after she was found trapped under a vehicle in a parking structure at the hospital was a gifted singer with the Bel Canto Chorus. The director spoke out about the loss on Monday, Jan. 28.

Beaudin’s death was ruled a homicide, and a 27-year-old man was arrested.

“Everybody that she touched in Bel Canto is stunned by this horrific event,” said Rick Hynson.

While words might not bring solace after this tragic event, Hynson said there’s music.

“Her legacy will be the music that she made with us. She was a color to her soprano, and quite a fine singer. A high soprano. That’s the part that usually carries the melodies, and so she’d be soaring up there with the angels, just as she is now,” said Hynson.

As of Monday, investigators had not released further information regarding the circumstances surrounding Beaudin’s death.

Sheriff’s officials said the 33-year-old woman was found trapped and frozen underneath a vehicle. Deputies were dispatched to the parking structure around 3:45 a.m. on Friday.

That morning, Nick Beaudin said he woke up early.

“My dog was restless, because he doesn’t sleep well unless we are both in bed. My morning was trying to find out where my wife was,” said Nick Beaudin.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they found an unconscious woman trapped under a vehicle. She was bleeding from the head. Officials said the woman had a weak pulse and was frozen to the ground. The vehicle was crashed into a wall of the parking structure and had some damage. There were no occupants.

The Wauwatosa Fire Department responded and began attempting to free the woman. She was transported to the hospital — where she was pronounced dead at 4:21 a.m.

Around 9 a.m., the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office received a call about an individual at a day reporting center near 37th and Wisconsin that appeared to have been involved in some kind of incident. Sheriff Earnell Lucas told reporters squads responded to that location and took into custody a 27-year-old man.

“Gotta make sure that this goes through the process that will get a person in jail for as long as they possibly can,” said Nick Beaudin.

Officials have not yet determined either a motive or connection between the victim and suspect in this case.

“She’s not another murder victim. She is a glorious person who left an incredible mark on so many people,” said Hynson.

Beaudin, an accomplished nurse, volunteer and living wife and daughter was in her third season with Bel Canto.

“Carlie was the type of person who would walk into a room and it would seem lighter and brighter and more welcoming. Carlie, I think who was so busy caretaking other people, would come to Bel Canto to have her soul fed,” said Hynson.

Hynson said the music would go on in her memory.

“The emotions of loss and sadness and confusion as to why this would’ve happened, will all be brought together in the music that we make,” aid Hynson.

The investigation is ongoing. Charges against the suspect are pending.