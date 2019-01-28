Preliminary snowfall totals from January 27-28
MILWAUKEE — The National Weather Service (NWS) is collecting data from the winter storm that is blasting southeast Wisconsin Monday, Jan. 28.
Here’s a list of the preliminary snow totals. They will be revised when updated amounts are made available.
- Racine: 5.5″
- Mequon: 6.0″
- Baraboo: 4.3″
- Caledonia: 3.5″
- Lac La Belle: 4.2″
- Nashotah: 4.8″
- West Bend: 6.0″
- Maple Bluff: 4.7″
- Sullivan: 5.0″
- St. Francis: 5.3″
- Fond du Lac: 5.0″
- Caledonia: 5.0″
- West Allis: 6.0″
- Kenosha: 5.0″
- Oconomowoc: 4.3″
- Browns Lake: 5.0″
- Cudahy: 5.4″
- Beloit: 5.5″
- Franklin: 5.5″
- Mukwonago: 5.0″
- Reedsburg: 6.0″
- Rochester: 6.0″
- Verona: 3.5″
- Watertown: 6.0″