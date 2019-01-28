Monitor closings, cancellations & delays in southeast Wisconsin
Winter storm warning for all of SE Wisconsin until 6 p.m. Monday

Preliminary snowfall totals from January 27-28

Posted 7:03 am, January 28, 2019, by , Updated at 07:15AM, January 28, 2019

MILWAUKEE — The National Weather Service (NWS) is collecting data from the winter storm that is blasting southeast Wisconsin Monday, Jan. 28.

Here’s a list of the preliminary snow totals. They will be revised when updated amounts are made available.

  • Racine: 5.5″
  • Mequon: 6.0″
  • Baraboo: 4.3″
  • Caledonia: 3.5″
  • Lac La Belle: 4.2″
  • Nashotah: 4.8″
  • West Bend: 6.0″
  • Maple Bluff: 4.7″
  • Sullivan: 5.0″
  • St. Francis: 5.3″
  • Fond du Lac: 5.0″
  • Caledonia: 5.0″
  • West Allis: 6.0″
  • Kenosha: 5.0″
  • Oconomowoc: 4.3″
  • Browns Lake: 5.0″
  • Cudahy: 5.4″
  • Beloit: 5.5″
  • Franklin: 5.5″
  • Mukwonago: 5.0″
  • Reedsburg: 6.0″
  • Rochester: 6.0″
  • Verona: 3.5″
  • Watertown: 6.0″