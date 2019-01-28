× ‘Will bring a new light:’ John Mayer to perform at Fiserv Forum on Aug. 6

MILWAUKEE — John Mayer will perform at Fiserv Forum on Tuesday, Aug. 6, as part of his 2019 World Tour. Tickets for the show will go on sale to the general public on Friday, Feb. 1, and can be purchased here.

“We look forward to a night of slow dancing in a burning room on Aug. 6,” said Fiserv Forum General Manager Raj Saha. “John Mayer will bring a new light to Fiserv Forum.”

American Express Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Tuesday, Jan. 29, at 10 a.m. through Thursday, Jan. 31, at 10 p.m.

Fan presale tickets will be available starting Tuesday, Jan. 29, at 10 a.m. Fans can sign up now at JohnMayer.com for exclusive access. Additional presale opportunities will also be available.

A limited number of LaneOne Premium Packages will also be available, including amazing seats, transportation, preferred entrance and more. Check LaneOne for details.

Two pairs of front row tickets, each with a preshow meet & greet with John Mayer, will be auctioned off for every concert in North America. All proceeds will go to benefit the Back to You Fund and other associated charities. Check HERE for more information.