Americans to purchase 88 million pounds of cheese before Super Bowl LIII

WISCONSIN — Americans are expected to buy 88 million pounds of cheese leading up to the Super Bowl LIII — that’s according to the Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin.

To give you an idea of how much cheese that is, it could cover the Mercedez-Benz Stadium football field ten yards deep.

Americans are in a cheese craze. The United States Department of Agriculture says our annual consumption of cheese has more than tripled since 1970.

Whether it’s on nachos, buffalo chicken dip, pizzas or quesadillas, cheese will be rising to the top of grocery lists across the country ahead of the big game.