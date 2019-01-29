Harley-Davidson reveals 2 new electric concepts that would not require a motorcycle license

MILWAUKEE — Harley-Davidson recently unveiled to two new electric concepts at the X Games Aspen 2019. This comes on the heals of announcing you can now place orders for the LiveWire motorcycle.

According to a news release from H-D, “these concepts explore the potential of urban mobility and two-wheeled adoption.” Also noted, the “goal for the concepts is to not require a motorcycle license to operate and feature twist and go operation; lowering the learning curve and expanding the opportunity to riders and aspiring riders everywhere in the process.”

PHOTO GALLERY

The upcoming electric portfolio will feature a spectrum of models and price points from a few thousand dollars to Harley-Davidson’s halo electric motorcycle, the LiveWire at $29,799. CLICK HERE to learn much more about these new concepts.