In Wisconsin, some beer trucks won't deliver because it's too cold

MILWAUKEE — Just how cold is it getting in the Midwest? Cold enough that some beer trucks won’t be delivering.

The Eau Claire Leader-Telegram reports at least two distributors will delay or suspend deliveries on Wednesday due to extreme cold.

Rod Fisher, general manager of General Beer Northwest in Chippewa Falls, said he’s worried beer will freeze in the trucks, especially on rural routes. His company is delaying and limiting some deliveries in its 14-county area.

Park Ridge Distributing of nearby Eau Claire won’t send trucks out at all on Wednesday. Manager Ryan Modl says it’s too hard on employees, the beer and the equipment.