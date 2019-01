× Medical examiner: Man dies after shoveling, found frozen in garage

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office on Tuesday, Jan. 29 confirmed a man collapsed after shoveling snow and died.

Officials say it happened near North 64th Street and West Hope Avenue.

The medical examiner’s office says the man was found frozen in a detached garage.

An autopsy is pending.

MCMEO responding to the 4200 block of N. 64 for the report of an adult male found frozen in a detached residential garage. Subject apparently collapsed after shoveling snow. Autopsy is pending. — Medical Examiner (@mkemedexamine) January 29, 2019