Snack bites with benefits: Simple swaps to make your Super Bowl snacks healthier

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- The second biggest eating day of the year is coming up this weekend -- Super Bowl Sunday! But that doesn't mean you have to snack on unhealthy eats. Kerry Clifford with Fresh Thyme joins Real Milwaukee with snacks that taste great and are good for you.

About Fresh Thyme (website)

At Fresh Thyme, you’ll find a natural food marketplace that feeds your body without feasting on your wallet. Much of what we offer is organic and natural. We are committed to providing more items that are Clean Label, organic or food you feel good about (no artificial colors, flavors or preservatives).