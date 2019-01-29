× UWM, Marquette University closed through Thursday at noon ‘due to severe weather’

MILWAUKEE — Officials with the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and Marquette University announced classes would be canceled and the universities would shut down beginning at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 29 through noon Thursday, Jan. 31 “due to severe weather conditions in the Greater Milwaukee area.”

A wind chill warning was set to take effect at 6 p.m. Tuesday, running through noon Thursday. The FOX6 Weather Experts say we could see the coldest air in decades — with wind chills potentially dropping to the -50s at times.

UWM Weather Alert: Campus will be closed (TO THE PUBLIC) at 5pm today through 12pm Thursday. Only essential service employees ARE REQUIRED to report to work. — UW-Milwaukee (@UWM) January 29, 2019

The university is closing today at 5 pm and will remain closed until Thursday at noon. #StayWarm, everyone. #PolarVortex2019 — Marquette University (@MarquetteU) January 29, 2019

All classes have been canceled at both universities until noon Thursday.

Marquette officials said limited campus services would remain open with essential personnel, although hours may be reduced, including:

Alumni Memorial Union

Facilities Planning and Management

Information Technology Services

Marquette University Police Department

Rec Plex/Rec Center

University Dining Services

Both universities were otherwise open on Tuesday (before 5 p.m.), but closed on Monday.

