UWM, Marquette University closed through Thursday at noon ‘due to severe weather’
MILWAUKEE — Officials with the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and Marquette University announced classes would be canceled and the universities would shut down beginning at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 29 through noon Thursday, Jan. 31 “due to severe weather conditions in the Greater Milwaukee area.”
A wind chill warning was set to take effect at 6 p.m. Tuesday, running through noon Thursday. The FOX6 Weather Experts say we could see the coldest air in decades — with wind chills potentially dropping to the -50s at times.
All classes have been canceled at both universities until noon Thursday.
Marquette officials said limited campus services would remain open with essential personnel, although hours may be reduced, including:
- Alumni Memorial Union
- Facilities Planning and Management
- Information Technology Services
- Marquette University Police Department
- Rec Plex/Rec Center
- University Dining Services
Both universities were otherwise open on Tuesday (before 5 p.m.), but closed on Monday.
