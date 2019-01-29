× Winter weather emergency issued for Milwaukee Co. employees, 6 p.m. Tuesday – 6 p.m. Thursday

MILWAUKEE COUNTY — Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele declared on Tuesday, Jan. 29 a winter weather emergency for Milwaukee County employees from 6 p.m. Tuesday through 6 p.m. Thursday, based on the National Weather Service’s (NWS) Wind Chill Warning.

Milwaukee County circuit courts and Milwaukee County government will be closed on Wednesday and Thursday. All non-essential personnel are not to report to work. At this time, Milwaukee County plans to resume normal operations Friday, Feb. 1, and all County employees will report to work as usual.

Abele said the following in a news release:

“We do not make decisions like this lightly, and we look at every possible option when we are considering closure. But the fact is that the weather in the next two days creates dangerous conditions for people to be outside. We are mindful of our role as stewards of taxpayer funds, but we are also not going to risk the health and safety of our employees and the people we serve. The clear, safe choice for us is to close both Wednesday and Thursday.”

Courts will not be in session Wednesday and Thursday. Jurors and reserve jurors scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday are not to report; your jury service is now complete, and you cannot be called again for at least four (4) years. For additional information, visit county.milwaukee.gov/EN/Courts or call 414-985-6200.

Residents are urged to stay off the roads, as travel conditions are extremely dangerous. Salt treatments become ineffective at these bitter cold temperatures, and black ice may form. Milwaukee County Fleet Management and Highway Maintenance Staff will be on call to the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) through the duration of this weather emergency. MCSO will continue to patrol freeways and County roads.

Milwaukee County Transit Services (MCTS) buses are expected to be running, though weather-related delays may be possible depending on travel conditions. Riders are encouraged to check ridemcts.com for the latest information and check the MCTS app for real-time updates on bus service to minimize exposure to the cold.

Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport (MKE) is expected to remain open, with maintenance crews working around the clock to keep runways available. Travelers are encouraged to confirm arrival and departure information with their airline.

Milwaukee County will provide updates on its websites, county.milwaukee.gov and readymke.org, and social media channels.